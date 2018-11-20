Big Island Mayor Harry Kim scheduled to undergo surgery

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim is scheduled to undergo surgery on Friday in Honolulu.
County officials said the procedure involves clearing a blockage in an artery in his lower extremities. The purpose is to alleviate claudication, or too little blood flow to the legs.
The surgery will take place at Straub Medical Center.
Kim could be released from the hospital the same day as the surgery, which is usually normal for an outpatient surgery.
“I have to be home because I want to be in the Christmas Parade with my granddaughter on Saturday,” Kim said, in a press release.
Over the past year, Kim, 79, had dealt with a series of health problems, including several heart attacks. And in August, he also underwent an outpatient procedure involving
