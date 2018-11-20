Are you in the giving spirit? Hawaiian Humane Society seeks donations

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Thanksgiving around the corner, the Hawaiian Humane Society’s Pet Food Bank is asking for pet food donations.
Earlier this month, the supply was running low with only about 50 pounds of pet food in stock.
“We want to make sure that no pet on the island goes hungry,” said Sharon Sagayadoro, the Pet Food Bank’s volunteer and outreach coordinator. "We rely strictly on community donations, so sometimes we have highs and sometimes we have lows.”
Pet owners who can’t afford to buy food for their animals can go to the Humane Society for free pet food.
Sagayadoro said their supply fluctuates, even if they get more donations, because of the need for pet food.
"We're still getting donations in, but as soon as we're getting them in, we're also distributing them out," Sagayadoro said.
The food bank is asking for any donations of unopened, unexpired pet food to be dropped off at the shed in the Humane Society’s parking lot or at the admissions center, which is open 24/7.
