Warriors take down Northern Arizona, 85-68

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Eddie Stansberry’s 19 points led the Rainbow Warrior basketball team to its third win of the season against Northern Arizona, 85-68 at the Stan Sheriff Center.
Hawaii held the Lumberjacks to just 36 percent shooting from the floor in the first half while Hawaii the shot a season-high 56 percent including 42 points in the paint.
Zigmars Raimo tallied 17 points while Drew Buggs finished with eight assists, nine points and four rebounds.
Not only did the Warriors play well, they looked good doing it wearing the program’s retro colors, catching the eye of the NCAA March Madness’ official Twitter account:
The Warriors will hit the road for the Wooden Legacy, Nov. 22-25, in Fullerton, Calif. The ‘Bows will open the tournament against Utah on Thursday, Nov. 22 at 8:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. HT.
