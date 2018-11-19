UH researchers discuss latest cancer developments, discoveries with public

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Researchers explained the latest developments in cancer research to the public this weekend at the UH Cancer Center.
More than 80 people attended the 8th Annual Quest for a Cure event at the Sullivan Conference Center.
Researchers discussed their latest discoveries – focusing on how the collection of bacteria in humans, especially in the digestive tract and gut can lead to chronic diseases.
“The microbiome is a collection of bacteria that live on or in everyone’s bodies,” said Dr. Randall Holcombe, director of the UH Cancer Center. “We have found microbiome is related to development of disease; and when we understand the microbiome, we can utilize this info to help prevent chronic diseases including cancers.”
Researchers also explained how diet can play a pivotal role in the development and prevention of chronic diseases.
