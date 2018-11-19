UH researchers discuss latest cancer developments, discoveries with public

Around 80 people attended the event.

UH researchers discuss latest cancer developments, discoveries with public
Attendees heard from six researchers on the center's developments in cancer researcher. (Image: UH Cancer Center)
By HNN Staff | November 18, 2018 at 5:10 PM HST - Updated November 18 at 5:10 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Researchers explained the latest developments in cancer research to the public this weekend at the UH Cancer Center.

More than 80 people attended the 8th Annual Quest for a Cure event at the Sullivan Conference Center.

Researchers discussed their latest discoveries – focusing on how the collection of bacteria in humans, especially in the digestive tract and gut can lead to chronic diseases.

“The microbiome is a collection of bacteria that live on or in everyone’s bodies,” said Dr. Randall Holcombe, director of the UH Cancer Center. “We have found microbiome is related to development of disease; and when we understand the microbiome, we can utilize this info to help prevent chronic diseases including cancers.”

Researchers also explained how diet can play a pivotal role in the development and prevention of chronic diseases.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.