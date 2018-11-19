UFC’s Ostovich hospitalized after reported assault

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - UFC flyweight Rachael Ostovich was the victim of an assault this past weekend and was subsequently hospitalized for her injuries, according to multiple media outlets.
TMZ Sports first reported the news.
Ostovich, a Waianae native, was reportedly attacked in Honolulu and TMZ Sports is reporting that she may have suffered a broken orbital bone.
Ostovich last fought in July and was scheduled to fight against Paige VanZant on January 19th at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn at UFC on ESPN+ 1.
