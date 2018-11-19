Thankful for the trade winds during the holiday week

After a front marched over the state, we are left with the refreshing trade winds and just a few passing windward and mauka showers. Expect the trade winds to last through Turkey day as a high pressure fan sets up shop north of the island chain. Models are hinting that there may be enhanced trade wind showers on Wednesday evening as a band of showers and rain clouds get caught in our trade wind flow. Winds will drop off by Aloha Friday - Black Friday.