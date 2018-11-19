Thankful for the trade winds during the holiday week

After a front marched over the state, we are left with the refreshing trade winds and just a few passing windward and mauka showers. Expect the trade winds to last through Turkey day as a high pressure fan sets up shop north of the island chain. Models are hinting that there may be enhanced trade wind showers on Wednesday evening as a band of showers and rain clouds get caught in our trade wind flow. Winds will drop off by Aloha Friday - Black Friday.
Breezy trade winds (10 to 25 mph) will continue through middle of the week. The high pressure fan will deliver low clouds and showers to mainly windward nieghborhoods, especially during nights and mornings. Long-range models show, lighter winds are expected for the second half of the week, with increased moisture potentially leading to greater shower coverage.
According to the NWS, the current north-northwest swell will continue to slowly decline tonight. Another moderate sized northwest swell is expected to fill in late Monday, peak Monday night and early Tuesday, then lower gradually into Wednesday. An uptick in short period choppy surf can be expected along east facing shores through the middle of this week due to strengthening trade winds. Small, mainly background south swells are expected through the upcoming week.
Have a safe and wonderful Holiday week! Happy Thanksgiving!
