Talk about a chicken-skin moment: IZ’s memorable Na Hoku Hanohano performance

More than 22 years later, those who knew Israel Kamakawiwo'ole best reminiscence about an award's show performance that left the crowd in tears.
The year was 1996 and IZ had gone solo, but the stage was set for an unforgettable, emotional reunion in Hawaiian music history.
“It’s a memory you never never forget,” said Moon Kauakahi, a member of the Makaha Sons of Niihau. “Everybody still talks about that. I mean everyone.”
The moment? It happened when the Makaha Sons of Niihau joined IZ on stage for musical reunion at the 1996 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards.
His band brothers were eating dinner, when they felt a calling to join IZ on stage as he sang “Kaleohano.”
“I said we are going to play this song and everyone is going to cry, not thinking the Makaha Sons were going to come up,” said Gaylord Holomalia, a keyboardist and “band” organizer.
The crowd rose to their feet – standing for the entire song – and did indeed shed some tears at the beautiful performance.
“It was a moment I don’t think you can duplicate. Never know it was gonna turn out like that," said Jerome Koko of the Makaha Sons. “Even today when we tell the story, everybody remembers it."
You can watch the full documentary entitled “Israel Kamakawiwo’ole: Beyond The Rainbow” below.
