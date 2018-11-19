Saint Louis’ Tuitele commits to University of Washington

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of the most dominant defensive players in all of high school has made his college commitment.
Saint Louis defensive lineman Faatui Tuitele revealed his commitment to the University of Washington on Twitter Sunday night, joining a strong contingent of Hawaii-based players joining the Huskies in 2019.
Tuitele, the country’s No. 42 overall prospect and No. 1 player in the state according to 247Sports, joins Kahuku linebacker Miki Ah You, Kaimuki defensive tackle/offensive lineman Sama Paama, Kapolei offensive lineman Julius Buelow and Punahou kicker Tim Horn as UW commits.
In his senior season, Tuitele has racked up five tackles for loss and four sacks. He had a three-sack performance against Punahou in September.
