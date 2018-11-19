Russian brings new charges against Kremlin critic Browder

From left, an aide to the Russian Prosecutor General Mikhail Alexandrov, Russian Prosecutor General spokesman Alexander Kurennoi, and an aide to the Russian Prosecutor General Nikolai Atmoniev attend a news conference in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. Russian prosecutors on Monday announced new charges against Bill Browder, accusing him of forming a criminal group to embezzle funds in Russia. They also said they suspect Magnitsky's death in prison was a poisoning and said they have a "theory" Browder is behind the poisoning. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) (Pavel Golovkin)