Rainbow Wahine win 1st game of the season, 67-51 over Seattle University

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine basketball team picked up its first win of the season earlier this afternoon with a 67-51 victory over Seattle University at the Stan Sheriff Center.
Hawaii held Seattle to 32 percent shooting on the night and received praise from head coach Laura Beeman.
"We played a lot better today, and we didn't beat ourselves," Beeman said in a statement. "The first four games we kept doing things to hurt ourselves, and it felt like we limited those problems this afternoon. This team has such a high ceiling. If we continue to work and focus on the four things we discuss in practice, we'll keep getting better. Right now, we are only doing two of the four; we want to be four-for-four as we move on throughout the year."
The ‘Bows forced 17 turnovers and out-rebounded Seattle by a 37-23 margin, including eight offensive boards.
Julissa Tago led the Wahine in scoring with 13 points as Leah Salanoa and Tia Kanoa booth scored in double-digits with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Hawaii will play host to the Rainbow Wahine Showdown this upcoming Friday, November 23. The ‘Bows will first take on American, followed by Florida Gulf Coast and Stanford.
