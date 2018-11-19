Previewing the 2018 Maui Invitational

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The moment college basketball fans in Hawaii have been waiting for is officially here.
The 2018 Maui Invitational tips off tomorrow morning, featuring some of the nation’s top collegiate basketball programs, including the likes of No. 10 Auburn, No. 3 Gonzaga and No. 1 Duke.
The Blue Devils, led by the potential top three picks in next year’s NBA Draft, will surely be viewed as favorites going into the tournament after their fast start to the 2018 campaign.
Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish headline a Duke side that took down No. 2 Kentucky in convincing fashion in the first game of the season, and have only strengthen their bid as the most dynamic and explosive team in the country.
Williamson averages 25.3 points per game, shooting an absurd 82.1 percent from the field. However, the competition Williamson and the rest of the Duke squad will be stiff as the field at the Maui Invitational packs a punch of its own.
This year marks the first time that the Invitational features only D-I schools, as hosts Chaminade (D-II) will only play in the tournament in odd-numbered years, starting next season in 2019.
Arizona will be a dark horse this week in Lahaina. In their program’s history, the school is 13-6 in the Maui Invitational, winning titles in 2010 and 2014.
This year is the first time Auburn will play in the Maui Invitational, along with Xavier.
Gonzaga won the tournament back in 2009 and is a combined 9-4 in the competition. Illinois won back in 2012 and is 10-3 when playing on Maui, while Iowa State (1-2) and San Diego State (6-4) round out the field.
The first game of the 2018 Maui Invitational tips off Monday morning, featuring Auburn vs. Xavier at 9:30 a.m. HT, followed by Duke vs. San Diego State at noon. Arizona will then take on Iowa State at 4 p.m., followed by Gonzaga vs. Illinois at 6:30 p.m.
Each game will be broadcast live on ESPN networks from Monday-Wednesday.
Hawaii News Now will also provide live daily coverage from the Maui Invitational both on T.V. and through our digital platforms.
