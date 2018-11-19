Multiple people shot at Chicago hospital in active shooter situation, officer wounded

CHICAGO (RNN) - Police said a suspect was shot and there are multiple victims injured near Mercy Hospital and Medical Center on the South Side of Chicago.
Shots were fired both inside and outside the hospital between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. CT, police said.
One of the injured is a Chicago police officer who is in critical condition.
“He is in critical condition but receiving excellent care,” Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted. “Please send your prayers.”
It’s not clear how many people are injured and if they were injured from gunfire. Multiple witnesses reported hearing gunshots.
“Officers are doing a methodical search of Mercy hospital,” Guglielmi said on Twitter.
