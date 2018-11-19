Mariota leaves Titans 38-10 loss to Colts with injury

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Tennessee Titans not only lost their AFC South divisional matchup against the Indianapolis Colts 38-10 today, but they also lost their quarterback.
Marcus Mariota, who was sacked four times in the first half, suffered an elbow injury in the second quarter after he was taken down by Colts defensive lineman, Denico Autry.
Mariota left the field under his own weight but went straight to the locker room to undergo more tests. Backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert replaced him under center.
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said after game that Mariota was fine. after the game.
The Honolulu native will undergo more medical examinations on Monday.
