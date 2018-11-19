Major accident shuts down westbound lanes of the H-1 Freeway

PEARL CITY (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash is blocking multiple lanes of the H-1 Freeway near the Sears Distribution Center in Pearl City.
Around 8:40 a.m. Monday, only one westbound lane was open near the Pearl City/Waimalu off ramp, Exit 10.
HPD says multiple vehicles were involved in the crash and at least one of those vehicles were overturned.
Traffic cameras show the back up stretches to the Aiea Heights overpass.
Motorists are urged to use alternate routes and avoid the area. Alternate routes include Kamehameha Highway or Moanalua Road.
EMS, HPD and fire crews are on scene. No official word on injuries at this time.
Details are developing. This story will be updated.
