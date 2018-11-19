Kihei woman dies in a motorcycle accident in Florida

PLANT CITY, FLORIDA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui woman died on a Florida interstate this past weekend in a motorcycle accident.
According to a report by the Tampa Bay Times, Florida Highway Patrol said Jacquelyn Kay Lindemann of Kihei fell off the back of a motorcycle on Interstate 4 and was fatally struck by a car.
It happened just before midnight Florida time on Sunday. Lindemann was reportedly not wearing a helmet.
The Orlando man operating the bike and the driver who hit Lindemann were not injured.
Other details surrounding the crash are unclear at this time.
