Investigation into Randall Saito’s escape from the state hospital still ongoing 1 year later

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -New details have emerged in the ongoing Randall Saito investigation.
Saito is the man who escaped the Hawaii State Hospital one year ago. He was sent to the facility after being acquitted by reason of insanity for a 1979 murder of a woman at Ala Moana Center.
The attorney general’s office said the administrative investigation is expected to be done in about two weeks.
It’s reportedly taken more than a year to complete because the investigation was so complex.
Since Saito’s escape, six hospital employees have been on paid leave. Two of them have retired.
So far, Hawaii News Now is told there’s no evidence of criminal wrongdoing.
The investigation is ongoing.
