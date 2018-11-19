Hundreds of Special Olympics athletes compete in Holiday Classic

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some of Hawaii’s most inspiring athletes got together for a yearly tradition this weekend.
More than 800 Hawaii Special Olympics athletes and coaches competed at the 29th Annual Holiday Classic.
The two-day event took place at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and the Marine Corps Base Hawaii at Kaneohe Bay.
More than 1,000 volunteers came out to help put the event on and ensured it ran smoothly.
Competitions included a basketball tournament, skills competitions, a team bowling event and a bocce tournament.
