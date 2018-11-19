Hundreds of Special Olympics athletes compete in Holiday Classic

More than 1000 volunteers came out to help put the event on.

Hundreds of Special Olympics athletes compete in Holiday Classic
A Special Olympics athlete is awarded a gold medal at this weekend's Holiday Classic. (Image: Special Olympics Hawaii)
By HNN Staff | November 18, 2018 at 10:06 PM HST - Updated November 18 at 10:08 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some of Hawaii’s most inspiring athletes got together for a yearly tradition this weekend.

More than 800 Hawaii Special Olympics athletes and coaches competed at the 29th Annual Holiday Classic.

The two-day event took place at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and the Marine Corps Base Hawaii at Kaneohe Bay.

More than 1,000 volunteers came out to help put the event on and ensured it ran smoothly.

Competitions included a basketball tournament, skills competitions, a team bowling event and a bocce tournament.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.