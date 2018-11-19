HFD investigates cause of a vehicle fire on South King St.

The driver was able to escape unscathed.

A vehicle fire caused smoke to pour out of a South King Street parking lot. (Image: 上村勇千)
By HNN Staff | November 18, 2018 at 5:25 PM HST - Updated November 18 at 5:37 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Smoke poured out of a parking structure Sunday on South King Street.

HFD crews rushed to the Alapa’i Transit Center just before noon and discovered a vehicle on fire.

Fire officials say an adult male was operating the car when it began to smoke and then burn.

He was able to escape the car unscathed and without any injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the blaze and have not yet released a damage estimate.

This story will be updated.

