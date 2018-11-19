Hawaii hotel workers slated to remain on strike through Thanksgiving

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some 2,700 Hawaii hotel workers are expected to remain on strike through the Thanksgiving holiday.
In a statement, Kyo-ya Hotels & Resorts, said that negotiations with UNITE HERE Local 5 failed to result in a deal and that both sides aren’t slated to return to the bargaining table until Nov. 26.
“We are extremely disappointed that Local 5 leadership rejected our latest offer which would have been the largest increase in compensation for any of the striking markets nationwide,” Kyo-ya said, in the statement.
“Instead of accepting what would have been a fair and generous agreement, Local 5 leadership has elected to keep our employees out of work.”
Kyo-ya said it offered a wage increase and no changes to benefits for all active employees.
But the company did not say how much of a pay increase it was offering.
The Local 5 strike, which began in early October, impacts five hotels operated by Marriott and owned by Kyo-ya: Sheraton Waikiki, The Royal Hawaiian, Westin Moana Surfrider, Sheraton Princess Kaiulani and Sheraton Maui.
The main demand from strikers is the rallying cry: “One job should be enough."
The strike is the Hawaii hotel industry’s longest work stoppage in nearly 50 years.
This story will be updated.
