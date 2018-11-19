Firm trade winds for now, stronger Wednesday with more showers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will continue through middle of the week, delivering low clouds and showers to mainly windward areas, especially during nights and mornings. High clouds over much of the islands will gradually clear through Monday. Lighter winds are expected for the second half of the week, with increased moisture potentially leading to greater shower coverage.
A moderate northwest swell is due in late Monday, peaking Monday night into Tuesday, then fading through midweek. Surf should remain below the advisory levels along north and west facing shores with this swell. Small surf will continue along south facing shores with mainly background southern Pacific pulses moving through.
