Dreaming of a white Christmas? Well, it’s already snowing atop Mauna Kea

MAUNA KEA, HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - The mountain tops of Mauna Kea were dusted white this weekend in a healthy layer of snow as captured by webcams stationed on the mountain.
The Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope (CFHT) captured the conditions Sunday.
Just before 3:30 p.m., the temperature recorded was .71 degrees Celsius, (or about 33 degrees Fahrenheit.) Cloud cover was scattered.
A time-lapse clip showed the snowfall started sometime Saturday night and lasted into the morning hours. By Sunday morning, the ground was covered in snow.
The Maunakea Visitors Center said the access road to the summit was closed due to the icy and hazardous conditions. Rangers will continue to monitor the conditions before reopening the road.
