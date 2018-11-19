City asks windward Oahu residents to weigh in on plans for aging bridge

WAIKANE (HawaiiNewsNow) - Windward Oahu residents will have a chance to weigh in on plans to replace an aging bridge at a community meeting on Monday.
Transportation officials will go over four proposals for the 96-year-old Waiahole Stream bridge along Kamehameha Highway.
The state’s preferred alternative, which would cost about $14.5 million, involves widening the stream and providing a detour road during construction of a replacement bridge.
The new design would eliminate the center piers that catch debris and lead to flooding during storms.
“Waiahole Stream Bridge is currently listed as poor condition and it is number 28 on our priority list," said Shelly Kunishige of the Hawaii Department of Transportation. “We have a list of 50 bridges statewide in order of priority for replacement or repair.”
After environmental evaluations, construction is anticipated to start in late 2021 and last for 18 to 24 months.
Monday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m at the Key Project community center near Kahaluu Elementary School.
For more information on the replacement project, click here.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.