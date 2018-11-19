‘Bus driver from heaven’ helps students escape California wildfire

CHICO, CA (CNN) – A California school bus driver is being called a hero for rescuing stranded kids and teachers from a wildfire.
Kevin McKay was just a few months into his job at Ponderosa Elementary School, in Paradise, CA, when the devastating Camp Fire engulfed the town.
With the flames burning ever so close to the school, he got 22 schoolchildren and two teachers on his bus. Then began a harrowing drive to safety.
"It was very scary,” said Mary Ludwig, one of the teachers. “It felt like Armageddon. I don't know another word to say.”
Some the children’s lungs started filling up with smoke. They were on the brink of passing out, so McKay and the teachers made makeshift respirators by tearing off pieces of McKay’s T-shirt, dampening the pieces and putting them over the children’s mouths.
“We had the bus driver from heaven,” Ludwig said.
The bus eventually made it to safety after five terrifying hours.
McKay said he was sure glad he learned during his training that safety is the first issue for a bus driver.
