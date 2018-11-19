Biki to add 30 new stations across urban core

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Over the next few weeks, Biki will be expanding its bikeshare program with 30 new stations and 300 additional bikes in the urban core.
Biki said it will be adding stations to Dole Cannery in Iwilei, the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus, the Safeway on Beretania Street and Kapiolani Community College.
The company said that about one third of the new Biki stops will be within its current footprint.
“These additional stations will increase the availability and convenience of bikeshare as ridership and demand continues to grow in the urban core,” the company said.
