All aboard: HART invites public to explore rail cars

WAIPAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the city and the Honolulu Authority for Rail Transportation wait for word on the release of federal funds, community members had a chance Sunday to get an up-close look at rail cars.
A “Train Community Day” was held at the rail operations center in Waipahu.
People had a chance to step inside a 188-seat, four-car train that will be air-conditioned and feature luggage racks and free WiFi.
The mayor, city council and HART sent a letter this past week to the Federal Transportation Administration.
The letter asked for the release of part of the remaining $744 million federal share of the funding once the agency completes its review of the updated Recovery Plan.
Meanwhile, HART’s communication director Bill Brennan says they are working to finish constructing nine stations on the Ewa portion of the project.
Once construction is complete, each station will need to go through a certification and commission process to ensure the trains are safe for passengers.
“We won’t be allowed to move anyone until commissioned and certified as safe [and] that will take several months after 2019, 2020 when we are ready to go,” Brennan said.
HART hopes to begin operations and welcome passengers aboard by Dec. 2020.
Riders will have to use the new Holo smart cards, which are currently being testing in a pilot program on The Bus.
