WATCH: Digital documentary marks 25 years since release of IZ’s groundbreaking album, ‘Facing Future’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In November 1993, “Facing Future” was released.
It turned Israel Kamakawiwo’ole from a favorite Hawaii musician to an artist on the world stage.
A quarter century later — and 21 years after his untimely death at the age of 38 — IZ’s popularity has only grown.
To mark 25 years since the release of “Finding Future,” the most successful Hawaii album of all time, HNN compiled a special series and digital documentary that looked at IZ’s life and his legacy.
