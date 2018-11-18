UCF jumps up into Top 10 in CFP rankings

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After defeating No. 24 Cincinnati on the national stage, the UCF Knights have jumped up three spots in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.
Led by quarterback McKenzie Milton, UCF is now in the Top 10 in the rankings after defeating the Bearcats 38-13.
Milton, a former Mililani Trojan standout, threw for 268 yards on 13-of-25 passing with three touchdowns. He also rushed for six yards and scored a rushing touchdown as well.
One of just four undefeated teams remaining in the Top 25, UCF still needs to win out and hope other teams ahead of them fall off down the stretch to have any shot at making the CFP.
