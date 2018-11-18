Social media reacts to Rainbow Warriors 35-28 comeback win over UNLV

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Saturday night’s game between Hawaii vs. UNLV had a little bit of everything. From stellar defensive to game-changing plays on the offensive side of the ball, both the Rainbow Warriors and Runnin' Rebels put together a game that those in attendance at Aloha Stadium -- especially those that stayed until the end -- will cherish forever.
UNLV went down 3-0 after a Ryan Meskell field goal, but soon put its foot on the accelerator, jumping out to a 21-6 halftime lead.
While the boos were heard loud and clear around the stadium, the Warriors defense stepped up and tried to make a game of it, making life difficult for UNLV and tried to give quarterback Cole McDonald a chance. However, it just wasn’t McDonald’s night.
The sophomore threw two interceptions on 14-of-30 passing, zero passing touchdowns but he did run in a score for Hawaii’s first touchdown of the game.
Nevertheless, McDonald was pulled in the fourth quarter for freshman Chevan Cordeiro.
And from that point, the game turned on its end.
Cordeiro, along with some great defensive play from the Warriors, mounted a comeback for the ages to gain win No. 7 while simultaneously becoming bowl eligible.
Oh, and that giant pineapple trophy was a nice touch, too.
