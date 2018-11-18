Remains of WWII sailor return home, 77 years after the Pearl Harbor attack

TRAER, IOWA (HawaiiNewsNow) - After 77 years, a World War II sailor is finally back home this weekend.
A parade of lights and sirens welcomed William Kvidera back to his hometown of Traer, Iowa.
He died during the December 7th, 1941 Pearl Harbor attack while serving on the USS Oklahoma.
The community stopped to pay tribute as a processional came through.
Kvidera’s was laid to rest with full military honors, surrounded by many family members he never got to meet.
Kvidera’s remains were identified using DNA samples from relatives.
