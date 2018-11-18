Man dies after apparent drowning at a Hawaii Island black sand beach

HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - One person died in an apparent drowning Saturday at Kehena Beach on the Big Island.
The Hawaii County Fire Department said crews responded to the area around 5 p.m.
When they arrived, they found the patient laying in the sand at the bottom of the Kehena cliffs. Bystanders were conducting CPR.
The man is said to be in his 30s. He has not yet been publicly identified.
Rescuers then took over life-saving efforts for another 30 minutes before transporting the man to HMC where he later died.
An exact cause of death is unknown at this time. An autopsy may be pending.
