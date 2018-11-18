Live Blog: Hawaii vs. UNLV

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 2ND QUARTER: 3:10
- That was a quick and ineffective drive by UH. Two short runs that culminates in a McDonald incompletion. Hawaii has to punt again.
2ND QUARTER: 4:16
- It’s not a fumble, but it’s not a catch either. Incomplete pass on third down and UNLV is forced to punt.
2ND QUARTER: 4:16
- That might’ve been the first time all game that UH’s defense had UNLV in a third and long situation. Defense gets the stop and it’s fourth down. However, there is a review to see if Hawaii recovered a fumble on the play.
2ND QUARTER: 6:31
- McDonald is sacked on third down by a three-man rush. The boo-birds ave arrived at Aloha Stadium as Hawaii gets ready to punt.
2ND QUARTER: 7:29
UNLV TOUCHDOWN!
- Not sure how he as able to get into the end zone from that angle, but Thomas made it work by tiptoeing the sideline. It’s now 14-3 for UNLV after the PAT.
2ND QUARTER: 8:28
- UNLV is driving down the field and Hawaii’s poor tackling isn’t helping either. Timeout UH.
2ND QUARTER: 12:11
HAWAII TURNOVER!
- Wow. Byrd was WIDE OPEN down the field, but McDonald overthrows him. That was a surefire touchdown. Instead, it’s UNLV ball near midfield.
2ND QUARTER: 12:17
- Ursua goes under center and takes the snap, pitches it to McDonald who comes up short on the outside run. It’s fourth and short, meaning UH is likely to go for it. Big play coming up after the timeout.
END OF FIRST QUARTER: UNLV 7-3 HAWAII
1ST QUARTER: 0:18
UNLV TOUCHDOWN!
- Talk about blown coverage for UH. Gilliam finds Bean on an easy touchdown reception and UNLV takes the 7-3 lead after the PAT.
1ST QUARTER: 4:31
- UNLV gets the first down on a QB sneak. Tough break for Warriors.
1ST QUARTER: 4:37
- UH gets the stop on third this time around, but it’s fourth and short now and it looks like UNLV is going for it. However, the refs are going to take a look at the spot just to make sure.
1ST QUARTER: 5:54
- Thomas is able to gain the three yards needed to move the chains. That had momentum swing written all over it.
1ST QUARTER: 6:33
- Owens gains three yards on the rush and now it’s third down for UNLV. Huge play coming up.
1ST QUARTER: 8:04
HAWAII FIELD GOAL!
- Meskell converts a 36-yard kick and look! Hawaii is in the lead, 3-0!
1ST QUARTER: 10:10
- McDonald shows off the wheels with a huge 27-yard run right up the middle for a first down. UH is in the red zone.
1ST QUARTER: 12:02
- Nice run by Holly for a gain of 15 yards to move the chains.
1ST QUARTER: 12:20
- What a stand by Hawaii’s defense! Back-to-back passes are batted down and now it’s UH’s ball.
1ST QUARTER: 12:56
HAWAII TURNOVER!
- That went bad quick for UH. McDonald overthrows his target and the pick is returned for 36 yards. UNLV ball just like that.
1ST QUARTER: 14:55
- Big throw, big catch by John Ursua as Hawaii goes for 43 yards on the first play of the game.
1ST QUARTER: 15:00
- UNLV elects to kickoff. Warriors get the ball first.
PRE-GAME
- Special moment before kickoff as the family and friends of former Rainbow Warrior great Vince Manuwai held a moment of silence for the late Warrior at the 50 yard line.
- Aloha, Warrior fans! Hawaii is getting ready to take on UNLV in a crucial Mountain West showdown with bowl eligibility on the line.
