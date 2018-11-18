State Senate announces committee chairs, leadership roles

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State Senate President Ronald. D. Kouchi announced the committee chairs for the upcoming legislative session.
The following senators will take on the leadership roles for the Thirtieth Legislative Biennium 2019 through 2020.
President: Senator Ronald D. Kouchi
Vice President: Senator Michelle N. Kidani
Majority Leader: Senator J. Kalani English
Majority Floor Leader: Senator Kaialii Kahele
Majority Caucus Leader: Senator Dru Kanuha
Majority Policy Leader: Senator Les Ihara, Jr.
Majority Whip: Senator Lorraine R. Inouye
Assistant Majority Whip: Senator Brian Taniguchi
Assistant Majority Whip: Senator Gilbert S. C. Keith-Agaran
Assistant Majority Whip: Senator Clarence K. Nishihara
Senators were also to lead various committees. The committee chairs are as follows:
Agriculture and Environment: Senator Mike Gabbard
Commerce, Consumer Protection, and Health: Senator Rosalyn H. Baker
Education: Senator Michelle N. Kidani
Energy, Economic Development, and Tourism: Senator Glenn Wakai
Government Operations: Senator Laura H. Thielen
Hawaiian Affairs: Senator Maile S. L. Shimabukuro
Higher Education: Senator Donna Mercado Kim
Housing: Senator Stanley Chang
Human Services: Senator Russell E. Ruderman
Judiciary: Senator Karl Rhoads
Labor, Culture and Arts: Senator Brian T. Taniguchi
Public Safety, Intergovernmental And Military Affairs: Senator Clarence K. Nishihara
Technology: Senator Jarrett Keohokalole
Transportation: Senator Lorraine R. Inouye
Water and Land: Senator Kaialii Kahele
Ways and Means: Senator Donovan M. Dela Cruz
The announcement of roles comes more than a week after the House of Representatives released their leadership assignments. Click here for more.
