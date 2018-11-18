State Senate announces committee chairs, leadership roles

State Senate announces committee chairs, leadership roles
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file) ()
By Dillon Ancheta | November 17, 2018 at 3:37 PM HST - Updated November 17 at 3:38 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State Senate President Ronald. D. Kouchi announced the committee chairs for the upcoming legislative session.

The following senators will take on the leadership roles for the Thirtieth Legislative Biennium 2019 through 2020.

President: Senator Ronald D. Kouchi

Vice President: Senator Michelle N. Kidani

Majority Leader: Senator J. Kalani English

Majority Floor Leader: Senator Kaialii Kahele

Majority Caucus Leader: Senator Dru Kanuha

Majority Policy Leader: Senator Les Ihara, Jr.

Majority Whip: Senator Lorraine R. Inouye

Assistant Majority Whip: Senator Brian Taniguchi

Assistant Majority Whip: Senator Gilbert S. C. Keith-Agaran

Assistant Majority Whip: Senator Clarence K. Nishihara

Senators were also to lead various committees. The committee chairs are as follows:

Agriculture and Environment: Senator Mike Gabbard

Commerce, Consumer Protection, and Health: Senator Rosalyn H. Baker

Education: Senator Michelle N. Kidani

Energy, Economic Development, and Tourism: Senator Glenn Wakai

Government Operations: Senator Laura H. Thielen

Hawaiian Affairs: Senator Maile S. L. Shimabukuro

Higher Education: Senator Donna Mercado Kim

Housing: Senator Stanley Chang

Human Services: Senator Russell E. Ruderman

Judiciary: Senator Karl Rhoads

Labor, Culture and Arts: Senator Brian T. Taniguchi

Public Safety, Intergovernmental And Military Affairs: Senator Clarence K. Nishihara

Technology: Senator Jarrett Keohokalole

Transportation: Senator Lorraine R. Inouye

Water and Land: Senator Kaialii Kahele

Ways and Means: Senator Donovan M. Dela Cruz

The announcement of roles comes more than a week after the House of Representatives released their leadership assignments. Click here for more.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.