Ko Olina outreach effort serves 4,000 people a traditional Thanksgiving meal

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 4,000 people enjoyed an impressive Thanksgiving spread Saturday, thanks to Ko Olina resort employees and volunteers.
Around 100 employees from the resort partnered up with members of West Oahu congregations to assemble and serve the meals to those in need.
The meals were loaded onto around eight UPS trucks and delivered to 15 nearby churches and shelters from Makaha to Pearl City.
The annual Thanksgiving outreach, organized by Ko Olina, has grown from modest beginnings 20 years ago to provide thousands of Oahu’s underprivileged youth, elderly and homeless individuals in West Oahu with a holiday meal.
Attendees enjoyed a traditional Thanksgiving meal complete with turkey covered in gravy, stuffing, pumpkin pie and more.
Volunteers prepared 1,800 pounds of turkey, 460 pounds of ham, 560 pounds of corn, 500 pounds of rice, 165 pounds of stuffing and countless desserts.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.