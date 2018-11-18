It’s official: Kilauea District Park is home to Little League world champs

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Little League world champs were recognized Saturday afternoon with a symbol that will stand the test of time.
A sign marking Kīlauea District Park as the home park of the 2018 Little League World Series champs was unveiled.
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell was there to make the declaration official and calls the park “a place where history has been made.”
In August, the Honolulu team beat South Korea to cinch the world championship title.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.