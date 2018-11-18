Hawaii completes epic comeback to beat UNLV, 35-28; secures bowl eligibility

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warrior football team sent its senior class off in style with an incredible fourth quarter comeback against UNLV that won’t be soon forgotten.
Hawaii overcame a 28-13 fourth quarter deficit to defeat the Rebels 35-28 tonight at Aloha Stadium. Quarterback Cole McDonald has a rough outing, throwing for 175 yards on 14-of-30 passing along with two interceptions.
McDonald was pulled from the game in the fourth quarter in favor of freshman Chevan Cordeiro, who set an otherwise sleepless and empty Aloha Stadium aflame.
Cordeiro, to say the least, torched UNLV’s secondary with just five pass attempts, throwing for 153 yards on 4-of-5 passing, three touchdowns and a long of 68 yards.
In fact, his first pass of the evening went 64 yards for a score with JoJo Ward on the receiving end of the pass.
Ward caught another 20-yard picture-perfect pass from Cordeiro at the 4:23 mark in the fourth before Cordeiro threw a bomb down the sideline during a two-minute drill to John Ursua for 68 yards a the go-ahead score.
Ward finished his night with 109 yards and two touchdowns while Ursua hauled in six receptions for 148 yards and a touchdown, his 16th of the season.
With the win, Hawaii improved to 7-5 on the season and are officially bowl eligible. The victory also snapped a four-game losing streak for the Warriors.
Hawaii will take on San Diego State next Saturday on the road to finish off the regular season.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.