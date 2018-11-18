Australia’s Parkinson wins Hawaiian Pro, Moniz qualifies for 2019 Championship Tour

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Joel Parkinson won the Hawaiian Pro, the first event of the Van Triple Crown, with an impressive 17.36 score, beating out the likes of Brazil’s Mateus Hardy (15.83) and New Zealand’s own Ricardo Christie (15.83) today in Haleiwa.
Parkinson was aggressive from the get-go, scoring a 9.33 on his first wave before settling on an 8.03 on the second.
Herdy made a run for it on his first wave as well, scoring a 8.83 but couldn’t complete the comeback, scoring just a 7.00 on his second go around.
Hawaii native Seth Moniz also made some noise on the day, qualifying for the 2019 Championship Tour.
The 21-year-old did well during his first heat and did enough to advance to semi final, beating out three Brazilian surfers in the process.
