Accused Hauula shooter charged; bail set at $1M

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man suspected of shooting and killing his neighbor on Oahu’s North Shore Wednesday night has been charged.
Police charged Vincent Burdett with second-degree murder along with several firearms violations Friday.
The 54-year-old is accused of pulling the trigger following an argument between the two along Anoilei Place. Witnesses say Burdett was arguing with the 35-year-old victim about parking.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Burdett remains in custody on $1 million bail.
