Accused Hauula shooter charged; bail set at $1M

Vincent Burdett, police mug shot (Honolulu Police Department)
By HNN Staff | November 18, 2018 at 11:05 AM HST - Updated November 18 at 11:05 AM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man suspected of shooting and killing his neighbor on Oahu’s North Shore Wednesday night has been charged.

Police charged Vincent Burdett with second-degree murder along with several firearms violations Friday.

The 54-year-old is accused of pulling the trigger following an argument between the two along Anoilei Place. Witnesses say Burdett was arguing with the 35-year-old victim about parking.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Burdett remains in custody on $1 million bail.

