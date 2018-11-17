Tagovailoa’s near-perfect day guides Alabama past The Citadel, 50-17

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After an unsettling start for Crimson Tide fans, Alabama overcame a slow first half to take down The Citadel Bulldogs earlier this morning in Tuscaloosa, 50-17.
Alabama quarterback and Heisman frontrunner Tua Tagovailoa was nearly perfect on the day, throwing for 340 yards on 18-of-22 passing. He threw three touchdowns and also rushed for another score.
With his three passing touchdowns, Tagovailoa became the program's al-time single season leader in touchdown passes, passing former Crimson Tide signal-caller A.J. McCarron.
Alabama (11-0) was tied at 10 apiece going into halftime, but hit the Bulldogs quickly in the opening six minutes of the second half when Tagovailoa scored on the opening possession of the third quarter followed by a defensive touchdown just moments later.
Tagovailoa and the Crimson Tide will now move on to next Saturday’s game against interstate rival Auburn in the annual Iron Bowl.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.