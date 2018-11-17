Soggy weekend for windward neighborhoods as a front passes close to the state...

Let’s talk surf! The current NW swell is peaking on your Aloha Friday. This current northwest swell is expected to lower gradually tonight and Saturday while swinging around to a more northerly direction. Another small to moderate size northwest swell is expected to gradually build on Monday, peak Monday night and early Tuesday, then lower gradually into Wednesday. Small, mainly background south swells are expected through the weekend and on into the middle of next week. An uptick in short period choppy surf can be expected along east facing shores this weekend as the trade winds strengthen. These conditions are expected to linger in the first half of next week. It is still fairly active over the Pacific to our northwest, so we can expect more swells in the country PLUS with the elevated winds surf will become bigger and fairly rough on east shores.