Soggy weekend for windward neighborhoods as a front passes close to the state...

Happy Aloha Friday! A blanket of clouds will hover the state through the night ahead of a weak front. This weak front will bring showers to Kauai tonight into the morning hours before sliding east to Oahu on Saturday morning and Maui County on Saturday afternoon and then finally Hawaii Island on Saturday night into early Sunday. There will be pockets of heavy rain in the forecast, especially along windward and mauka neighborhoods this weekend.
An upper level trough centered just southwest of the state will allow for a slight chance of thunderstorms today over waters around Kauai and Oahu.
Then as we head into Thanksgiving week, we are expecting a boost in the trade winds as an area of high pressure sets up shop to our north. There will be passing windward and mauka showers during this period. Crossing our fingers, the forecast remains mellow for the holiday and all of the gobble...gobble festivities.
Let’s talk surf! The current NW swell is peaking on your Aloha Friday. This current northwest swell is expected to lower gradually tonight and Saturday while swinging around to a more northerly direction. Another small to moderate size northwest swell is expected to gradually build on Monday, peak Monday night and early Tuesday, then lower gradually into Wednesday. Small, mainly background south swells are expected through the weekend and on into the middle of next week. An uptick in short period choppy surf can be expected along east facing shores this weekend as the trade winds strengthen. These conditions are expected to linger in the first half of next week. It is still fairly active over the Pacific to our northwest, so we can expect more swells in the country PLUS with the elevated winds surf will become bigger and fairly rough on east shores.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.