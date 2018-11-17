Saint Louis dominates Kahuku, 49-22; advances to 4th straight state title game

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Saint Louis Crusaders continue to roll over their opposition.
It has served as the state title game the last four seasons, thrilling finishes that often times came down to the last seconds of the game. Saint Louis versus Kahuku is always must watch TV.
Tonight was not like the others as the Crusaders cruised to a 49-22 win at Aloha Stadium.
Saint Louis quarterback Jayden de Laura threw for 232 yards on 17-of-24 passing to go along with one passing score and an interception. On the ground de Laura also made an impact with two rushing touchdowns to boot.
The real stars of the night, however, came on the defensive side of the ball for the Crusaders. Jordan Botelho racked up two sacks and an interception, continuing to wreak havoc on opposing defenses.
With the win, Saint Louis will take on Mililani next Saturday at Aloha Stadium.
