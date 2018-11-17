Rainbow Wahine win on senior night against UC Davis, 3-1

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Rainbow Wahine volleyball team sent its seniors off properly with a 3-1 win over UC Davis earlier this evening at the Stan Sheriff Center (25-19, 25-17, 23-25, 25-14).
Seven Rainbow Wahine players -- fourth-year junior Natasha Burns, Reyn "Tita" Akiu, Angel Gaskin, Sarah Liva, Faith Ma'afala, Casey Castillo and McKenna Granato.-- each said aloha to a packed Stan Sheriff Center and came up with the win as Granata led Hawaii with 17 kills, hitting .426 on the match.
She finished her career with 1,044 total kills which ranks her at No. 19 all-time in Rainbow Wahine history. She also totaled 739 digs, 108 aces, and 102 total blocks for her career.
Castillo added 12 kills and added a block and a dig. She finished her career with 457 kills, 113 blocks, 165 digs and 16 aces.
Akiu recorded a team-high 18 digs. The senior-transfer registered 441 total digs and averaged 4.4 digs per set in her year at Manoa.
Ma'afala posted her ninth double-double of the season with a team-high 22 assists and 12 digs.
Hawaii jumped out to an early 2-0 lead before surrendering the third set in a back-and-forth 25-23 frame, but the fourth set was a formality at one point with the ‘Bows pulling away early on to create a comfortable lead.
Hawaii finishes the regular season with a record of 18-8 and 14-2 in conference play.
