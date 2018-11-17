‘Race to the Base' triathlon to close lanes on several major thoroughfares from Ala Moana to Kaneohe

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The annual Race to the Base triathlon will force the partial closure of several major thoroughfares on Saturday.
Affected roadways include Ala Moana Boulevard, the H-1 Freeway and the H-3 Freeway.
Lane closures will start at 3:30 a.m., and all affected lanes will be closed by about 6 a.m.
Crews will start reopening roadways after the last participant passes through the area.
All lanes should be reopened by 11:30 a.m.
The lane closures are:
- Ala Moana Boulevard/Nimitz Highway: Two westbound left lanes will be closed from Kamakee Street to Valkenburgh Street.
- H-1 Freeway: Two westbound right lanes will be closed from the Valkenburgh Street on-ramp to the Kaneohe/Honolulu offramp (Exit 13B).
- H-3 Freeway: All lanes will be closed in the Kaneohe-bound direction between the Halawa Interchange and the Kaneohe Bay Drive offramp (Exit 15).
The Race to the Base triathlon includes a swim at Ala Moana Beach Park, followed by a 27-mile bike ride to Marine Corps Base Hawaii, followed by a run on base.
Electronic messaging boards will be displayed to let drivers know about closures.
