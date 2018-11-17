2 people recovering after Friday night motorcycle crash on the H-1 Freeway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people were taken to a hospital in serious condition after a motorcycle crash Friday night.
The crash happened in the westbound lanes of the freeway near the Middle Street merge, but traffic in both directions was impacted.
It happened just before 10 p.m. According to paramedics, a 60-year-old man was travelling with a 58-year-old woman when they lost control of the bike. Officials said they were ejected from the bike over and onto the eastbound lanes of Moanalua Freeway.
Multiple lanes of traffic were closed off as emergency crews responded.
The pair was hospitalized with “multiple injuries,” EMS said. It’s unclear if they were wearing helmets at the time of the accident.
All lanes have since reopened.
