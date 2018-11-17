Mililani overcomes slow start to advance to title game, defeats Campbell 24-2

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was a tale of two halves.
The first half provided football fans with a competitive defensive showdown in the Open division semifinal. Just five points separated the Trojans an Sabers heading into the locker room at the break.
OIA Open division champions, Mililani led Campbell 7-2.
In the second half, Mililani went with a ball controlled offense and Dillon Gabriel punched in his second rushing touchdown on a designed quarterback run early in the fourth quarter.
The Trojans rattled off 17 unanswered points in the second half, while Campbell never scored another point for the rest of the night.
The Sabers two points came via a holding penalty in the first quarter in the end zone on a Trojan offensive lineman.
All time state passing yards record holder Mililani quarterback Dillon Gabriel finished with 119 passing yards an two rushing touchdowns.
The Sabers started the game with senior quarterback Krenston Kaipo, who threw two interceptions and struggled to move the ball in the first half against a physical Trojan defense. Kaipo was later pulled for freshman quarterback Blaine Hipa, the hero of last week’s victory against Farrington.
Tonight would not be Hipa’s night; he would go on to throw three interceptions in the second half, one of which resulted in a Mililani touchdown.
The Mililani defense ended the night with five takeaways en route to winning the Open division semi final 24-2. Mililani will take on the winner of Kahuku vs. Saint Louis.
