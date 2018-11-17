In manslaughter trial, state questions why former dentist didn’t do more when young patient stopped breathing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state argues the former Kailua dentist accused of recklessly causing the death of her young patient should have done more to help the 3-year-old when she stopped breathing in the dental chair.
In Lilly Geyer’s manslaughter trial Friday, the 41-year-old faced cross examination by deputy attorney general Michael Parrish, who asked why more aggressive actions were not taken to get little Finley Boyle oxygen.
The girl died about a month after the dental procedure on Dec. 3, 2013.
“Basically you’re saying there’s no way you can get that tubing down Finley’s throat in order to open an airway so that she can breathe,” Parrish asked.
"If she has a muscle spasm, there's no way you can get it through. There's no opening," Geyer answered.
Parrish also asked the former dentist why she didn’t use the atropine in her emergency kit to help relax the little girl’s throat muscles.
“In that timeframe, that short timeframe, I wasn’t trying to diagnose exactly what was going on and inject her with a whole bunch of different medications. I was trying to apply oxygen,” Geyer said.
Geyer says Finley's mother did not tell her the young child was diagnosed with a viral upper respiratory infection several weeks before the procedure.
She says she was led to believe Finley was in "perfect health," and says that's why she was so confused when things started going wrong.
"I did not want to sedate a patient that had a higher risk," Geyer said.
Parrish also questioned Geyer about a discrepancy between her testimony and her assistant’s over the 911 call made eight to 13 minutes after Finley’s oxygen levels dropped.
Geyer says she directed her assistant Nicole to call 911 immediately, but says she was told later that the call was delayed because Nicole was too overcome with emotion.
Closing arguments are set for Monday.
