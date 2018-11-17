On Kauai, 4 people arrested after attempt to evade police ends in a crash

KAPAA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police arrested four people Friday morning after their attempt to flee caused a traffic mess on the island’s east side.
The Kauai Police Department said officers were dispatched to Kuhio Highway near Inia Street around 9 a.m. after someone reported a sighting of a possible stolen vehicle.
When police arrived, they approached the vehicle, a tan 2007 Toyota Corolla, and ordered the driver to pull over.
The driver then attempted to evade police and fled on Kuhio Highway.
Police added he was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control and crashed into a utility pole on Kuhio Highway.
The downed utility pole and subsequent investigation forced the closure the highway for five hours, police said.
The driver, identified as 19-year-old Adrian Arrisgado of Kapaa was arrested for Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle. He has since been released pending investigation. Additional charges may be pending.
Three of his passengers were also arrested for the same charge, and have also been released pending investigation.
The utility pole has been repaired and all roads in the area are open.
The investigation is ongoing.
