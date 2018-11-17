Hilo mother accused of fatally starving daughter to death deemed fit to stand trial

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo woman evaluated by mental health professionals has been deemed fit to stand trial, according to a report by the Hawaii Tribune-Herald.
Tiffany Stone, 34, is accused of starving her 9-year-old daughter to death in 2016.
The Tribune-Herald reports that Stone wasn’t given a set trial date in Hilo Circuit Court pending an evaluation of Stone’s state of mind at the time the alleged offenses were committed, and whether or not she understood the wrongfulness of the alleged actions.
The case also involved the girl’s father, Kevin Lehano, and the girl’s grandmother, Henrietta Stone.
Lehano reportedly was found fit to stand trial and a hearing is approaching in December for Henrietta’s mental fitness. Stone’s examiner’s report is set to be presented to the judge in January.
All three have been charged with murder and remain at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center. Bail is set at $100,000.
The Hawaii Tribune-Herald contributed to this report.
