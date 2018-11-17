HFD: Automatic sprinkler helps control flames in a 38-story Waikiki building

WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Late Friday night, the Honolulu Fire Department responded to a fire at a high-rise in Waikiki.
The fire happened around 10:50 p.m. Some 22 personnel responded to the 38-story Waikiki Baynan complex, located at 201 Ohua Avenue.
HFD located the flames on the 30th floor, established a water supply and had the fire extinguished just before 11:30 p.m.
“It was reported that one adult male and female were alerted to the fire by an audible pop and the activation of a smoke alarm. They safely escaped the unit without injuries,” HFD said in a news released. “Another adult male was not in the unit at the time of the fire."
HFD also credits an automated fire sprinkler system with containing the flames to the original unit.
Fire investigators later deemed the fire accidental. They said it was sparked by an electrical electrical failure in the microwave.
Damage was estimated at $320,000 total to the building and its contents.
“The HFD would like to encourage our visitors and residents to discuss and practice their fire evacuation plans. Be aware. Fire can happen anywhere,” HFD added.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.