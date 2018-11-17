He’s Number 1! Northwestern football presents Iolani grad with coveted jersey

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Chad Hanaoka plays football for Northwestern University. How he got on the team is a testament to his grit and determination.
Size-wise, Hanaoka isn’t your average player. He’s only 5-foot-6 and weighs 180 pounds.
But he says that’s an advantage.
“I can use my small stature to my advantage. I can hide behind our big offensive line," he said. "Playing in the Big Ten, obviously, we play a lot of big guys.
The Iolani School graduate had no offers from Division I programs after starting as a wide receiver for the Raiders. But he believed he could play at the highest collegiate level.
He enrolled at Northwestern armed with a desire to be a Wildcat but no promise of ever getting on the team.
"Northwestern was where I wanted to be," he said.
The first year Hanaoka worked for the video crew that taped Wildcat games. He met players and coaches and worked out as though he was playing.
That paid off the following year. He made the squad as a walk-on.
Terri Hanaoka says her son has always been driven.
“Whenever he does something, he does it 110 percent,” she said. “Our hope is that his story and his journey can help other local kids, girls and boys who have these big dreams, to pursue them and don’t give up on them.”
This is Hanaoka’s senior season. He is seeing more playing time and he’s one of the Wildcats spark plugs.
"The passion that I play with really started at a young age just growing up in Hawaii where football is a huge part of the culture," he said.
Northwestern teammates took notice. Before the season started they honored Hanaoka by presenting him with the Wildcats’ no. 1 jersey.
The jersey goes to the Northwestern player who best exemplifies hard work and community service. Hanaoka volunteers with an organization that helps the Make-a-Wish foundation.
"It was so clear just how much the guys love me, appreciated the work that I was doing, and what I stand for and who I am," he said.
Hanaoka is majoring in biological sciences and wants to be a doctor. He has only a few games to go in his football career.
He’ll make the most of every minute.
