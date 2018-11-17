Here’s what a Thanksgiving meal (on the mainland) costs this year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Every year, the American Farm Bureau Federation surveys food prices across the mainland to figure out how much a family has to spend to put a Thanksgiving feast on the table.
The good news this year: You might be shelling out less for your Turkey Day meal.
Of course, prices in Hawaii — the state with the highest cost of living the nation — mean that the federation’s average doesn’t apply to the islands. But they provide some insight as you head to the grocery store.
The survey found that the average cost of this year’s feast for 10 is $48.90, or less than $5 a person.
That’s 22 cents less than last year’s average of $49.12.
The cost includes the price of a 16-pound turkey — average price $21.71.
Other staples in the meal:
- 3-pound bag of sweet potatoes: $3.39
- 1-pound bag of green peas: $1.47
- A dozen rolls: $2.25
- Fresh cranberries: $2.65
- Pumpkin pie mix: $3.33
- Stuffing: $2.87
- Pie shells: $2.47
- Fixings for a 1-pound veggie tray: 75 cents
- Half-pint whipping cream: $2.08
Some 166 volunteers across 37 states participated in the survey. For the full report, click here.
